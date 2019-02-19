|
|
Ralph F. Tolbert
Memphis, TN
Ralph Fleming Tolbert was born in west Tennessee to Geraldine Minton Tolbert and Frank Tolbert on September 8, 1924. The family moved to Memphis so that his father could receive VA medical treatment, and Ralph took on adult responsibilities for his mother and younger brother, Roe, whom he loved dearly.
Ralph graduated from Tech High School and joined the U.S. Army at age eighteen. He served his country as an Army medic in France and Belgium during World War II and later served in the Army Reserves, retiring in 1965. He was tremendously proud of his military service, and in his later years, was never seen without his WWII Veteran's cap.
Upon his return from Europe after the war, Ralph joined Sears and Roebuck, retiring after 45 years. In 1946, he met Helen May Vincent of Hardeman County, TN on the 9th floor of Sears and asked her out. She said no because she wasn't sure he was serious. He persisted, and on March 16, 1947, Ralph and Helen married at St. John's United Methodist Church, launching a life partnership that lasted 71 years. In 1957, they had one daughter, Patricia Lynn.
Ralph loved reading, apples, music, fishing, and working on the home (a childhood dream) that he and Helen purchased in 1952. He grew the finest St. Augustine grass in Midtown and served as a great neighbor to five generations of Midtowners.
Since 1939, Ralph served as an active, lifelong member of St. John's United Methodist Church and loved singing in his church choir. He enjoyed Broadway musicals and opera and had a special affection for local soprano, Gail Robinson, and world-renowned tenor, Luciano Pavarotti. Ralph wrote poems, limericks, and devotionals; he was an exceptional storyteller, and no one appreciated Helen's world class southern cooking more than he did.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents and his brother. He leaves his wife, Helen, his daughter, Patricia, his beloved neighbor, Courtenay, who was like a second daughter, his Granddog Gracie, all his fabulous friends at St. John's and the Union Avenue Chick-Fil-A, and a host of sister and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews whose lives he loved to watch unfold.
He was smart. He was funny. He is irreplaceable.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Avenue, Memphis, TN 38122. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church or Memphis Union Mission.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 19, 2019