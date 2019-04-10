|
Ralph Frederick Claflin
Memphis, TN
Ralph Frederick Claflin, 68, quietly left this earth on March 11th at his home in Memphis, TN. He was born on October 9, 1950, in San Antonio, TX. The eldest of 8 children of Frederick William and Doris Marie (Rummel) Claflin. The grandson of Claude and Pauline (Leyendecker) Claflin, and Ralph and Mary Elizabeth (Brown) Rummel.
Ralph attended St. Joseph Catholic School beginning in the 5th grade when the family moved to Conway. He graduated from high school in 1969 and moved to Memphis to attend Christian Brothers College. He went on to continue his education at the University of TN and the University of TX at Austin, earning 3 Masters degrees.
He retired from his position as Operations Analyst after a long career with Federal Express.
Among the many things Ralph loved were reading, science fiction, old movies and his family and friends.
Ralph was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents. He is survived by his mother; his brothers, Kenneth and wife Sherry, Steve and wife Tamara, Joe and wife Donna, Tim and life partner Kathy; and his sisters, Bonnie and husband Jimmy Clark, Dawn and husband Sam Heath, and Katrina and husband Michael (Andy) Bourquin all of Conway; 20 nieces and nephews and 27 great-nieces and nephews. Other survivors include Ralph's aunts, Carol (Rummel) Schichtl of Conway and Dorothy (Claflin) Gallahan of Austin, TX, and numerous cousins.
A Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 13th at St Joseph Catholic Church in Conway. Burial to follow at nearby Oak Grove Cemetery. Lunch will be provided by the Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 10, 2019