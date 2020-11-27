Ralph P. MahoneyGermantown - Ralph P. Mahoney, 80, of Germantown, TN, passed away on November 24, 2020.He was born on April 20, 1940 to Elizabeth and Fordyce Mahoney. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Jackie C. Mahoney as well as his brothers Smiley and Thomas Mahoney.He was a loving and devoted husband and father. He was retired from Mahoney and Son's Plumbing Company. Since he was not a stay at home guy, he was currently employed by Most Dependable Fountains. He could be as tough as steel but he had the heart of a teddy bear. His smile could light up a room. His love for life will be missed by all who knew and loved him.He is survived by his daughter Tina Bradley (Mark), sons, Dan Mahoney and Ron Mahoney, his special friend Barbara Tucker, brother Robert Mahoney, grandchildren, Albritton Sheffield (Ross), Rachael Meurrier (Nick) and Nicholas Bradley and four great grandchildren.The visitation will be held 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Memorial Park Funeral Home. The funeral will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, December 2, at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.