Ralph W. Donati, Sr., 84, of Memphis, passed away on December 29, 2019. Ralph Sr. was preceded in death by his wife Jean and his brother Norman Donati. He is survived by his sons, Ralph Donati, Jr.(Leslie), and Bryan Donati (Katie) as well as two granddaughters, Rachael and Rebecca Donati, of whom he was extremely proud. He also leaves behind 10 nieces and nephews. Family will receive guests on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Louis Catholic Church, visitation starting at 12:30pm with funeral mass at 1:30pm. Burial will follow at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020