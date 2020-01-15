|
Ralph Watson Bledsoe, Jr
Ralph Watson Bledsoe Jr, 74, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020, at his Bartlett home. Ralph was the devoted husband of Martha Ann Shelton Bledsoe for 52 years. The two were high school sweethearts and had been married since June 9, 1967. He also served as a Drill Sergeant in the U.S. Army. Ralph was also the proud father of two daughters, Andrea Marie who married Neale King and Allison Elizabeth who married Lem Allen. He was the loving grandfather to Shelton Avery, Elisabeth Reese, and Hadley Rose Allen, all of whom affectionately called him Blets. He leaves three sisters, Emily McLarty of Oakland, Ethel Harris and her husband, Lecile, of Collierville, and Jeptha Rust of Memphis. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph, Sr. and Frances, as well as his oldest sister, Ann Root, and an infant granddaughter, Avery Allen. Ralph was a man of great faith who cared deeply for others. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was also a man of many talents and interests. He loved to read, to go target shooting, to listen to classical music, to repair anything that needed his attention, and to spend time with his family.
Services are as follows: The family will be receiving visitors from 2:30-4:00 Saturday afternoon on January 18 at Forest Hill East. The service will be at 4:00 at the same location. The family asks any donations should be made to the .
Forest Hill Funeral Home, East 901-382-1000
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020