Ralph "Jack" Zehring
Germantown - Ralph "Jack" Zehring, 83, passed away on December 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Sandy, two children, Kyle (Charlotte) and David (Linda); two grandchildren, Hannah (Alex), and Spencer (Paige). He was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Kelsey. A gathering will begin at 9:30 a.m. until funeral service at 10 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Kelsey Zehring Children's Foundation, 269 Woodmont Dr. Memphis TN 38117.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019