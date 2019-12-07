|
Ramona Starr Abernathy
Horn Lake, MS - Ramona Starr Abernathy, 68, of Horn Lake, MS passed away on December 5, 2019.
Mrs. Abernathy taught school for many years at Walls Elementary School and was a longtime member of Longcrest Baptist Church in Memphis.
Ramona was preceded in death by her husband, Donald.
She leaves her son, Donald Abernathy of Horn Lake and one sister, Sybill Jacobs.
Visitation will be on Monday, December 9th from 5 to 7 pm at Forest Hill Funeral Home -Midtown.
Funeral service will be at Longcrest Baptist Church on Tuesday, December 10th
at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery in North Carolina.
Forest Hill Funeral Home, Midtown 901-382-1000 / www.foresthillfh.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019