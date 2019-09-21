Services
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 761-8000
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Lindenwood Christian Church
Randa J. Arnett Obituary
Memphis - Randa J. Arnett Artist and Life Deacon at Lindenwood Christian Church is now singing with the angels.

Randa leaves behind her sister, Patricia Allen and Judy Arnett. She has joined her parents Mary and Paul Arnett, brother, Eddie Arnett and sister, Brenda Patterson in heaven. She had many nieces, nephews, and numerous dear friends; too many to name.

"Tinkerbell" brought joy to many hearts at Bright Glade.

Randa's "Diva" Persona was the life of the party, so there will be a Celebration of Her Life at Lindenwood Christian Church on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 3:00 pm.

Please donate to in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 21, 2019
