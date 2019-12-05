|
Randall Fears
After a brief illness, Randall Fears, age 69, passed from this life on November 24, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.
Randy was born on July 20, 1950, in Trenton, MO, son of the late Ennis and Madolyn Fears. He was preceded in death by an infant brother and a step-son. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Kelly Fears, sons, Mark Fears (Reeca), Rick Fears and Scott Waddell (Ashlee), daughters Wendy Fears, Julie Ryan, and Lynn Payant (John), brother, Gary Fears (Jeanne), sister, Patricia Simmer, and Sister-in-law, Pamela Cate, 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
After graduation from Ottumwa High School (Iowa) in 1969, Randy joined the U.S. Navy, proudly serving our great country that he loved, retiring in 1989. Among other jobs later in life, Randy spent 15 years with Flight Safety, Int'l, where he was a technician for the flight simulators. After leaving Flight Safety, Int'l, Randy thoroughly enjoyed life, where, among his hobbies, he loved reading, jigsaw puzzles and tinkering in his shop.
Randy and his wife were members of Harmony Church of Bartlett, where Randy was known for his servant's heart and devotion to his friends and family. At the time of his death, he was serving as an Elder of the church, a position he served with pride.
A celebration of life will be held at Harmony Church of Bartlett, the date and time to be determined.
To honor Randy, the family asks that you consider a donation to , or to a memorial fund in Randy's name at Harmony Church of Bartlett, 6740 St. Elmo Road, Bartlett, TN 38134. 901-907-9455.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019