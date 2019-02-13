|
Randy Dale RD Hall
Byhalia, MS
Randy Dale "RD" Hall, age 65 of Byhalia, MS went to be with our lord on February 9, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born and raised in Memphis, TN and a 1971 graduate of Hillcrest High School. RD was a 25 year carpenter with his youngest brother and recently was driving for International Couriers. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donnell D. & Jean E. Hall. Survivors include his sister, Mindy H. Thompson of Memphis, TN; brothers, Robin B. Hall of Naugatuck, CT, D. Shawn Hall (Marcia) of Horn Lake, MS; two daughters, Rebekah Detrich (Edston II) of Pottstown, PA, Joie Hatfield of Murray, KY; three grandchildren, Edston III, Grayson, and Amelia Detrich all of Pottstown, PA; three nephews, D. Kurt Jones (Trina) of Olive Branch, MS, Ty M. Thompson of Tupelo, MS, Brandon Hall, and a niece, Rachel Makowski (MIchael) all of Naugatuck, CT; a grand niece, Karly Jones and grand nephew, Declan Makowski. He also leaves behind his longtime partner Elaine Bryson of Byhalia, MS, his aunt and uncle along with many cousins and friends. His wishes were to be cremated with no services. His family would like to thank Methodist Hospital Olive Branch Medical Staff and Hospice for his care. Online condolences may be expressed at www.brantleyfuneral.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 13, 2019