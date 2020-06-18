Randy Meador
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Randy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randy Meador

Cordova - Randy Meador, 42, of Cordova, TN passed away June 13th, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Meador, Sr. and his sister, Amy Meador.

Randy is survived by his wife of 9 years, Jennifer Muirhead; his mother, Angela Meador; his sister, Melissa Skipton (Charles); and his brother, Chris Meador (Allison).

Memorials may be made to Belly Rubs Bassett Rescue: https://bellyrubs.org/donate/

Family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 2:00pm on Saturday, June 20th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Road, Bartlett, TN. A celebration of Randy's life will follow at 2:00pm.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
9017250100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 17, 2020
Angela, Jennifer, Melissa, Chris, and extended family ~

Our hearts are deeply saddened by your loss. No words can express our true feelings, but please know how much we love Randy and all of you, and how much he will be missed by family and friends. Weve known your family for at least 35 years and consider you part of our family. Were here for you, please dont hesitate to call on us. Youre in our thoughts and prayers . We love you ....
Duane and Shirin Klug
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved