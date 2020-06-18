Randy Meador

Angela, Jennifer, Melissa, Chris, and extended family ~



Our hearts are deeply saddened by your loss. No words can express our true feelings, but please know how much we love Randy and all of you, and how much he will be missed by family and friends. Weve known your family for at least 35 years and consider you part of our family. Were here for you, please dont hesitate to call on us. Youre in our thoughts and prayers . We love you ....

Duane and Shirin Klug

Neighbor