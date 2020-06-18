Angela, Jennifer, Melissa, Chris, and extended family ~
Our hearts are deeply saddened by your loss. No words can express our true feelings, but please know how much we love Randy and all of you, and how much he will be missed by family and friends. Weve known your family for at least 35 years and consider you part of our family. Were here for you, please dont hesitate to call on us. Youre in our thoughts and prayers . We love you ....
Randy Meador
Cordova - Randy Meador, 42, of Cordova, TN passed away June 13th, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Meador, Sr. and his sister, Amy Meador.
Randy is survived by his wife of 9 years, Jennifer Muirhead; his mother, Angela Meador; his sister, Melissa Skipton (Charles); and his brother, Chris Meador (Allison).
Memorials may be made to Belly Rubs Bassett Rescue: https://bellyrubs.org/donate/
Family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 2:00pm on Saturday, June 20th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Road, Bartlett, TN. A celebration of Randy's life will follow at 2:00pm.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Jun. 18, 2020.