Ray "Buddy" Cantrell
Millington - Ray "Buddy" Cantrell, 82, of Millington, TN, passed away at his home on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
He was born on November 26, 1936, in Junction City, LA. He visited there frequently and always wanted to go back, hoping to retire there someday.
He married the love of his life, Joan Carol Atkinson, on July 28, 1958, and would have spent 61 wonderful years with her as of this year.
He served in the Army before becoming an IT professional with a long career as an IT Manager at Universal, St. Jude Hospital and Valmac Industries before retiring at the ripe old age of 46. He occupied his time by rebuilding computers, was an avid member of the Cushman Club and loved to tinker in his garage where he could fix just about anything.
He is survived by his wife, Joan, and two of his daughters - Diane Cantrell Whitehead of Cordova, TN, and Christy Rae Cantrell of Cordova, TN. He was preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Leigh Anne Cantrell of Memphis, TN. He raised his girls to be strong, independent women and could always be counted on as a go-to guy.
He was the proud grandfather of three girls, Samantha (Brad) Leigh Hughes of Memphis, TN, Carley (Drew Delgado) Danielle Whitehead of Cordova, TN, and Cassidy Simone Whitehead of Philadelphia, PA, and was soon to become a great-grandfather to Samantha and Brad's up coming child.
He was further survived by numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends who will miss his kind soul, giving nature and wicked sense of humor as well as his willingness to always lend a hand.
"Glad you got to see me." - Buddy
Visitation will be from 9:30 Friday, July 12 from 9:30 AM to 11 AM at Forest Hill Funeral Home, East with service immediately following. Burial will be in Forest Hill East Cemetery.
The family request that any memorials are sent to St. Jude Children's the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 11, 2019