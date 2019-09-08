|
|
Ray Hamilton Wilson, Sr.
Memphis - RAY HAMILTON WILSON SR., Lt.Col. USAF Retired, died in Memphis, TN at the age of 94 at his daughter's home on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in the presence of his family. He graduated from Maury H.S. and what is now known as Virginia Tech. He served in World War II with the Army Air Core from 1943 to 1947, before being placed in the Air Force Reserve from 1947 to 1951. He also served in both the Korean War and the Vietnam War with the Air Force from 1951 until his retirement in 1971. During which time he earned the Distinguished Flying Cross. He was introduced to his wife, Lucee Carolyn Patterson, by his mother while living in Norfolk, Virginia. They married in 1953 and had two children. He and his family moved to Memphis, TN after his retirement from the Air Force, where he worked for the US Postal Service until retiring in 1987. He is survived by his two children: Ray H. Wilson Jr. and Cecilia Ann Montgomery, as well as six grandchildren. His funeral will be held at H.P. Olivers Funeral Home in Norfolk, VA and he will be buried with his wife at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the at .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 8, 2019