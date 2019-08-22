|
Memphis - Ray M. Hall, 87, of Memphis, TN formerly of Little Rock, AR, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carla Hall; son, Michael R. Hall; parents, Wallace A. and Lavelle Hall; brother, John Q. Hall; and sister, Angeline Garrett. His survivors include his daughter, Patti Hunt (Tom); sister, Becky Thompson; one grandson, Kevin R. Bledsoe (Nicole); two great grandchildren, Beau Bledsoe and Lexi Bledsoe; and his friend, Connie Bevitt. No services will be held. All memorials can be made to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 22, 2019