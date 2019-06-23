|
Dr. Ray Smalley House
Franklin - Dr. Ray Smalley House, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully at his home in Franklin, TN on Friday, June 21. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Frances Martin House, daughter Elizabeth House Nash, son-in-law, Stephen Nash and granddaughter, Autumn Grace Nash. and several cousins, nieces and a nephew.
Ray was born on December 11, 1927 in Gardner, TN to Dewey Earl and Martha Smalley House and was raised in Martin, TN. He accepted the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ at a young age and worshiped with the church of Christ for the entirety of his life.
Ray graduated from Union University and later received an MBA and Ph.D. from the University of Mississippi. He began his academic career as Associate Professor of Marketing at the University of Memphis. He was promoted to the rank of Professor and received a Distinguished Teacher Award. During his academic career, he served as Dean of the School of Business at Loyola College in Baltimore, Barry University in Miami, and Christian Brothers University in Memphis.
He and his wife, Frances,were charter members of the Skyline Drive Church of Christ in Jackson, TN and they were long time members at the White Station Church of Christ in Memphis where Ray taught Bible classes for many years. In Franklin, he was an active member of Heritage Church of Christ.
The funeral service will be held at Heritage Church of Christ on Tuesday, June 23rd at 10:00 a.m.; internment and graveside service at Ridgecrest Cemetery in Jackson, TN at 4:00 p.m.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 23, 2019