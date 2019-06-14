Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
Ray White, 83 of Memphis, passed away June 7, 2019. He leaves his wife of 45 years, Dorothy White, children, step children, friends & family. He was retired, a Mason Shriner & Master Plumber. He & Dot owned many businesses including prior owner of Riverside International Speedway. They enjoyed traveling. Memorial Gathering Saturday, June 15, 2019, for additional information go to www.Family FuneralMemphis.com for the White family.

The family requests memorials be sent to the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 14, 2019
