Raymond A. Nelson Jr.

Raymond A. Nelson Jr. Obituary
Raymond A. Nelson, Jr.

Memphis - Ray Nelson, Jr. 72, passed away November 14, 2019. Ray was preceded in death parents Raymond A. Nelson, Sr. and Lillian Mae Nelson. He retired from the Army, a decorated veteran of both the Vietnam and Gulf Wars, and the U.S. Postal Service. A member of the American Legion and the Vietnam Veterans of America. Survived by three brothers; Phillip, Gary, and Larry Nelson, and seven nieces and nephews. A private service will be at Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
