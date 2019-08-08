Services
Dr. Raymond Clarence Jeffers Jr.

Dr. Raymond Clarence Jeffers Jr. Obituary
Dr. Raymond Clarence Jeffers, Jr.

Germantown - Dr. Raymond Clarence Jeffers, Jr., 60

It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the death of the beloved husband and father, Dr. Raymond C. Jeffers Jr., 60, of Germantown, Tennessee passed on Saturday, August 3, 2019.

Dr. Raymond Jeffers Jr. graduated from the University of Arkansas for Medical Science in 1986 and completed his Internal Medicine internship and residency at the University of Missouri at Kansas City, MO in 1989. He practiced Internal Medicine from 1992 until 2018 primarily in the Memphis area.

He leaves to cherish his memory: a loving wife, Lelita Jeffers; three children: Riko (Deonca) Jeffers of Dallas, TX, Richmond and Ryan Jeffers of Germantown, TN; five grandchildren; one great grandchild; three brothers; a sister; an aunt; nieces; nephews and a host of cousins, friends and colleagues.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday August 10, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Indiana Street Baptist Church, 1114 Indiana Street, Pine Bluff, AR 71601. Burial in Cedar Grove Section of Graceland Cemetery by Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff.

A Memorial Service will be planned in Memphis, TN at a later date.

Visitation will be held on Friday August 9, 2019 from 6:30 pm until 8:00 pm at Brown Funeral Home, 2704 Commerce Circle, Pine Bluff, AR 71601. His body will lie in-state Saturday 11:15 a.m. until the start of service.

www.brownfunneralhomeandmortuary.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 8, 2019
