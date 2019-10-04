Services
Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home - Millington
6755 U.S. 51
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 872-3375
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery
Millington - Raymond David Weatherford, Jr., 80, of Millington, TN went to be with the Lord Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Mr. Weatherford was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Virginia Weatherford; parents, Raymond, Sr. and Martha Weatherford; and brother, William Weatherford. He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Hindmon(Stan); son, Michael Weatherford(Clara); son, Steven Weatherford(Sharon); grandchildren: Teresa Spoonemore(Jarrod), Julia Zumbach(Christopher), Amanda Weatherford, Megan Mink(Ryan), Lauren Weatherford, Kayla Weatherford, Matthew Weatherford, and Katie Weatherford; great-grandchildren: Shane Glover, Hudson Spoonemore, Caroline Zumbach; siblings: Geraldine, Larry, James, Nancy, Cindy, and Richard; many nieces and nephews; and companion, Louise Robinson. Mr. Weatherford was a retired Master Chief E-9 of the United States Navy. He was a member of Gateway Baptist Church. He loved his family with his whole heart especially his grandchildren. In his free time, he enjoyed reading and watching Memphis Tiger Basketball. The family will receive friends for a period of visitation Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 3-5 pm at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 4, 2019
