Raymond H. Winfrey Jr.



Mr. Raymond H. Winfrey Jr., 69, passed away at home June 17, 2020.



He leaves to cherish 4 children: Ptosha Storey of LA, CAlifornia, Laurese Winfrey and Yolanda Winfrey of Memphis, TN. Raymond (Kristin) Winfrey III, Shiloh, IL, 2 grandaughters; Katherine Thomas and Kennedi Winfrey, 2 grandsons; Jordan Jones and Raymond Winfrey IV, 4 sibliings; Regenia W. Brooks, Elizabeth (John) Hayes, Ernesta (Melvin) Isabel and John H. Winfrey, 2 sisters-in-law; Dr. Zella McDonald and Lois Smith. Visitation -Friday, June 26th (3-5pm) Funeral- Saturday, June 27th 1pm. -E.H. Ford Mortuary - Elvis Presley; Graveside Service Saturday, June 27th 2:30 pm. Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery









