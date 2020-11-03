1/1
Raymond John Pasino
Raymond John Pasino

Hernando, MS - Raymond John Pasino, age 95, passed away November 1, 2020 after a brief illness. Born January 9, 1925, Ray shared 67 years with his beloved wife, Della before her passing in 2015. After running the family grocery store for 28 years, he then drove a gravel truck for several years. In addition to attending University of Memphis basketball games together, he and Della also enjoyed fishing and traveling to bowling and bocce tournaments. Left to cherish his memory are daughter, Barbara; son, Mike (Melissa); grandchildren, Brian (Brooke), Kevin (Adrienne), Corey (Meg); Michelle (Josh), and Mark (Lindsay); and seven beloved great-grandchildren. He was a longtime parishioner of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Della; parents, Louis and Amelia Pasino; sister, Louise Teague; and son-in-law, Cliff Loeffler. Donations may be made to St. Paul Church, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or the charity of the donor's choice. A funeral will be held at St. Paul Church on Thursday, November 5 at 11:00 AM with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. A special thanks to his loving family at Wesley Meadows, Hernando, MS, where he left so many friends and received the very best of care.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

