Memphis - Raymond Joseph Wrobbel, 78 years old was born on June 1st, 1942 in Riverhead, NY and died peacefully in his sleep on June 18, 2020, in Memphis, TN. He leaves behind his son, Scott Wrobbel, daughter-in-law, Serena, and grandson, Dylan of Memphis, TN, his daughter, Lisa Rana & son-in-law, Sherry and 3 grandsons Brendan, Eric, and Cameron of Raleigh, NC, and his daughter Anne Zurhorst and son-in-law, Chris, of Charlottesville, VA and 3 grandchildren, Alex, Anders and Abbey and brother, Donald Wrobbel of Indiana and numerous other family and friends. Raymond fought a long, hard battle with COVID-19 and is now resting comfortably and pain-free in heaven. He enjoyed fishing, playing the guitar and organ and cooking. We all looked forward to eating his delicious crab cakes, catfish, red fish, and baked clam dinners. We will hold his memories close to our hearts and mind until we meet again in heaven. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at High Point Funeral Home until service begins at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please leave a donation to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3825 Neely Road, Memphis, TN, 38109. All attendees must wear face masks and practice social distancing.

