Raymond L. Brigance
Raymond L. Brigance, born December 7, 1937, went to be with the Lord on June 23, 2020.
He was born in Memphis, TN where he met and married his wife of sixty-two years, Mary(Ann) Rice Brigance.
He served his country in the Marine Corps for 6 years. He retired as a Systems Analyst Programmer where he specialized in Mainframe computers. He was known throughout Tennessee and the surrounding states as a Square Dance Caller. He served as President of the Tennessee State Square Dance Association and the Memphis Area Square Dance Association for many years.
Ray & Ann were members of Pine Eden Baptist Church, Crossville, TN where both sang in the choir and Ray sang solos as his testimony for the Lord. Ray was a Christian and shared his love for God.
He is survived by two sons, Jim (Linda) Brigance of Memphis, TN and Don (Eryka) Brigance of Germantown, TN , three grandchildren, Ryan Brigance, Memphis, TN, Madilyn Huggins and Landon Welch of Germantown, TN He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Bill (Pam) Brigance, Crossville, TN, Joe Brigance, Millington, TN, Richard Brigance, Corinth, Ms, Chris Brigance, Corinth, Ms, Fredna (Bud) Jeter, Southaven, Ms, Doris Ballard, Corinth, Ms, and Janice McVay, Corinth, Ms. along with many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home, Hwy 51 N, Millington, TN on Friday June 26th from 9:00AM to 10:00AM with services immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.