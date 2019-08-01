|
Raymond M. Shainberg
Memphis - Raymond M. Shainberg, prominent Attorney and community leader, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Mr. Shainberg was born April 8, 1931, in Memphis, and was raised in Sikeston, Missouri. His family then moved back to Memphis where he attended Central High School from 1946-1949. He attended Yale with an academic scholarship, was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, and a law school graduate of Yale. He was on the Yale Law Journal and Order of the Coif. He practiced law in New York as an Associate Attorney at a prestigious firm and then went into the Air Force where he served as Judge Advocate General and achieved the rank of Captain. Upon leaving the Air Force in December of 1967, he returned to Memphis. He practiced law first with Al H. Thomas and Morris Kriger from 1960 to 1967.
From 1967 to 1975, he served as Vice-President of the Sam Shainberg Company. He was a partner in several Holiday Inns from 1960 to 2011. From 1975 he was a Senior Partner at the law firm of Kriger, Harkavy, Shainberg & Kosten which evolved into the firm of Harkavy, Shainberg, Kaplan & Dunstan, from which he recently retired. Mr. Shainberg served as President of the United Way of Greater Memphis from 1979 to 1980. He served on the Board of Directors of the University of Tennessee Medical Group for nine years. He also served on the Board of Directors for the Commerce Union Bank and its previous entities until its merger with NCNB. As well, he served on the Board of Directors for the Memphis Jewish Foundation since its inception and served as Chairman of the Legal & Tax Advisory Committee.
He proudly served as the Trustee on behalf of the principals which led to the acquisition and revitalization of The Peabody Hotel. He was the treasured Senior Outside Counsel of Belz Enterprises. Most recently, he served on the Foundation Board at the Villages of Germantown, where he lived.
Raymond, or Ray, as he was known to his large and extended family, and his admiring friends, loved traveling throughout and beyond our country. He was well known in this community as an extremely intelligent and practicing expert in Wills and Estates, as well as in Corporate structures. He was very well read and extremely competent in closing financial transactions of all types. He was meticulous in his ability to analyze complex transactions and intricate contracts of great magnitude.
Mr. Shainberg was preceded in death by his parents, Bessie Thomas Shainberg and Abe Shainberg, as well as his sister, Shirley Shainberg Abraham. He was also preceded in death by Toby Sturman Shainberg, his wife of 55 years, and his daughter Kathryn Brent Shainberg. He is survived by his loving companion, Judith Boshwit, his children Nancy Kline (Alan), Paul Shainberg (Robin Levine), Andrew Shainberg (Robin Sherman) and Robin Sue Shainberg. He leaves ten grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Mr. Shainberg was a member of Temple Israel.
The funeral will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. in the Levy-Cooper Chapel at Temple Israel Cemetery, 1708 Hernando Rd., Memphis, TN 38106.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mr. Shainberg may be sent to the Donor's .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 1, 2019