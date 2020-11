Raymond O. FosheeBartlett - Raymond O. Foshee, went to the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ peacefully on November 24, 2020 at his home in Bartlett, Tennessee. He was 90 years old. Raymond a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother will be dearly missed. Funeral service is Monday, November 30 at 2 p.m. at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Ave. Visitation begins at 1p.m. Interment is at Memphis Memory Gardens, 6444 Raleigh-Lagrange Rd following the service.