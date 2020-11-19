Raymond TuckerMemphis - Raymond Tucker, 79, passed away peacefully on November 15th, 2020. Raymond was born in Moundville, Alabama on March 12th, 1941 to the late Willie Tucker and Mildred Rutley. He later moved to Leland, attended Beulah Grove Baptist Church and graduated from Briesch High School in in 1959. He joined the Air Force in 1963 (Sergeant) before leaving to attend college. It was there in 1968 that Raymond met the love of his life Mamie Benson while both attending Trenholm State Technical Business College. They married in June 1969 and to this union, three children were born; they were blessed with forty-eight years together. Relocating to Memphis after marriage, Raymond Tucker retired from IBM after 25 years of service. He joined New Harvest Baptist Church in 1973 and soon after was ordained as a Deacon and was a faithful member. Deacon Tucker LOVED his church and served as a deacon, a Sunday school teacher, Toys for Tots ministry organizer, accounting clerk and a past chairman of the deacon board. He was an avid traveler, very giving and a charter member of the Willing Workers for the Lord. He will indeed be missed by many. Raymond Tucker was preceded in death by both of his parents and wife Mamie Tucker. Raymond leaves to cherish his memories and good deeds: three daughters: Sherryl Tucker and Stephanie Tucker of Memphis, TN and Katrina Tucker of Atlanta, GA. He also leaves his sister and best friend Della Sanford of Southaven, MS and Godsister Domea Kizer (James) Memphis TN; one grandson Wellington Elijah Kendall, IV and special Aunt Cammie Davis of Leland, MS as well as a host of relatives including cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.Walk-thru visitation (masks required) will be Friday, November 20, 2020 from 4p - 6p at New Harvest Missionary Baptist Church at 2532 Warren Road., Memphis, TN 38106. Arrangements entrusted to Henderson Funeral Home - 662-429-9443.