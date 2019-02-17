Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Raymond Walker
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke's United Methodist Church
480 S. Highland Street
Memphis, TN
Raymond Wilson Walker


Raymond Wilson Walker

Memphis, TN

Raymond "Wilson" Walker of Memphis, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at the age of 95.

Mr. Walker was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marjorie G. Walker, and is survived by his two daughters Kathy Irwin (Jeff) of Memphis and Becky Gabriel (Gene) of Jacksonville, Florida. He was blessed by and proud of his grandsons and granddaughters-in-law Daniel Irwin (Leeanna), John Wilson Irwin (Elizabeth), Walker Gabriel, and Philip Gabriel (Lindsay); and the lights of his life, two great-granddaughters, Brooklyn and Madelynn. He is also survived by a sister Betty Ann Smith and a brother Paul Walker.

Mr. Walker was born in Brazil, Tennessee; served in the U.S. Marine Corps; was Christian education director at several Methodist churches; and retired as a dean at Memphis State University. He was a long-time, dedicated member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church and was a former member of the White Station Lion's Club. His hobbies included woodworking and gardening.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 23, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 480 S. Highland Street, Memphis, TN. Visitation will be in the church parlor from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m.

Memorials may be made to St. Luke's UMC or the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019
