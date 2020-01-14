Services
Resources
Raynos Holder "Ray" Pressgrove


1924 - 2020
Raynos Holder "Ray" Pressgrove Obituary
Raynos "Ray" Holder Pressgrove

Southaven - Raynos "Ray" Holder Pressgrove was born January 5, 1924. She passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at the age of 96. She was one of nine children born to Joseph E. Holder and Juanita Lewis Holder of Senatobia, MS. Her remaining sibling is Billie Dove Massey (Elmer) of Senatobia, MS. Ray eloped with her high school sweetheart, A.L. "Joe" Pressgrove, unknowingly getting married while Pearl Harbor was being bombed! They enjoyed 72 years of marriage before his death. Ray is also survived by her son, Dr. Lewis Wayne Pressgrove (Jeanette) of Birmingham, AL and her daughter, Jayne Pressgrove Frank (Robert Stephenson) of Memphis, TN as well as 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special sense of gratitude to the wonderful and caring staff and residents of Culpepper Place Assisted Living of Olive Branch, MS and especially to her best friend, Edna Brister. Memorials may be sent to Southaven First United Methodist Church, 723 Star Landing Rd, Nesbit, MS 38651. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Pate-Jones Funeral Home with services beginning at noon. Burial will follow in Bethesda Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -