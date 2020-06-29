Or Copy this URL to Share

R.C. Haynes



New Orleans, LA - R.C. Haynes Age 96, died on June 19, 2020 in New Orleans, LA. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at M. J. Edwards Funeral Home, 1165 Airways Blvd, 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, 11:30 a.m., St. James A.M.E. Church, 600 N. 4th St. The funeral service will be live streamed on Face Book from the church. The Burial will follow at New Park Cemetery, 4536 Horn Lake Road.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store