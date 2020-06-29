R.c. Haynes
R.C. Haynes

New Orleans, LA - R.C. Haynes Age 96, died on June 19, 2020 in New Orleans, LA. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at M. J. Edwards Funeral Home, 1165 Airways Blvd, 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, 11:30 a.m., St. James A.M.E. Church, 600 N. 4th St. The funeral service will be live streamed on Face Book from the church. The Burial will follow at New Park Cemetery, 4536 Horn Lake Road.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
M.J. Edwards Funeral Home
1165 Airways Blvd
Memphis, TN 38114
(901) 327-9360
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
M.J. Edwards Funeral Home Staff
