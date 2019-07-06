|
|
R.D. Lemons
Jonesboro - R.D. Lemons, 85 of Jonesboro, passed away Tuesday, July 2 at the Flo & Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro after a long battle with cancer. He was born August 27, 1933 to the late Cletis and Effie Mae (nee Clark) Lemons of Brookland and was a devoted member of the Brookland Church of Christ.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Dorris Lemons; his son, Mark Lemmons (Mary Elise of Atoka, TN; 8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Service will be Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10 A.M. at Emerson Memorial Chapel with Lloyd Davis and Jeff Heitman officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Log Cemetery.
I can do all things through Christ, Philippians 4:13
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 6, 2019