Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
Reba McIntyre Zehner

Reba McIntyre Zehner Obituary
Reba McIntyre Zehner

Reba McIntyre Zehner, 90, of Bartlett, TN passed away January 29, 2020.

Reba was a Christian, a charter member of Faith Baptist Church, and a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Zehner, Jr.; her daughter, Barbara Leatherwood; and her son, David Zehner.

Reba is survived by her daughters, Sandra Brown (Bill), Kathy Richardson (Terry); her son, Joseph Zehner, III (Christa); 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church.

Family will receive friends from 12:30pm to 2:00pm on Monday, February 3rd at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 2:00pm. Burial will be at Forest Hill East, 2440 Whitten Road, Memphis, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
