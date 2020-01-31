|
|
Reba McIntyre Zehner
Reba McIntyre Zehner, 90, of Bartlett, TN passed away January 29, 2020.
Reba was a Christian, a charter member of Faith Baptist Church, and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Zehner, Jr.; her daughter, Barbara Leatherwood; and her son, David Zehner.
Reba is survived by her daughters, Sandra Brown (Bill), Kathy Richardson (Terry); her son, Joseph Zehner, III (Christa); 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church.
Family will receive friends from 12:30pm to 2:00pm on Monday, February 3rd at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 2:00pm. Burial will be at Forest Hill East, 2440 Whitten Road, Memphis, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020