Services
Holly Springs Funeral Home
1160 Highway 311
Holly Springs, MS 38635
(662) 252-1161
Service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
1:00 PM
First Southern Baptist Church
280 Victoria Road
Byhalia, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Millea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca Ann Boyuka Millea


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rebecca Ann Boyuka Millea Obituary
Rebecca Ann Millea

Holly Springs, MS - Becky Millea was born on February 5, 1942. She went to be with the Lord, May 20, 2019. Becky is preceeded in death by her husband, Robert Millea, parents, John and Kathryn Boyuka and two brothers, Frank T. Hudson, Jr. and Michael Boyuka. She is survived by her children deElaine Stephenson, Robert (Nancy) Wages, and Donald Earl Wages;Three grandchildren, Cody (Harley) Wages, Brian Wages and Angel (David) Murphy and three great grandchildren of Byhalia, MS. She leaves four sisters Elaine Boyuka (Wayne) Beard of Lakeland, TN, Lisa Oliver of Gautier, MS, Rita Sue Walls, Ocean Springs, MS, Sue Carol McKnight of Searcy, AR. and three Brothers, John Boyuka, Jr. of Holly Springs, MS., William Hudson of Columbus, MS., and Richard Lee McKnight of Senatobia, MS.and a host of nieces and nephews.

The service will be at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019, at First Southern Baptist Church, 280 Victoria Road, Byhalia, MS. 38611. Interment at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Holly Springs Funeral Home has charge. In lieu of cut flowers, plants are appreciated or send a donation to First Southern Baptist Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now