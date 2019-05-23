|
|
Rebecca Ann Millea
Holly Springs, MS - Becky Millea was born on February 5, 1942. She went to be with the Lord, May 20, 2019. Becky is preceeded in death by her husband, Robert Millea, parents, John and Kathryn Boyuka and two brothers, Frank T. Hudson, Jr. and Michael Boyuka. She is survived by her children deElaine Stephenson, Robert (Nancy) Wages, and Donald Earl Wages;Three grandchildren, Cody (Harley) Wages, Brian Wages and Angel (David) Murphy and three great grandchildren of Byhalia, MS. She leaves four sisters Elaine Boyuka (Wayne) Beard of Lakeland, TN, Lisa Oliver of Gautier, MS, Rita Sue Walls, Ocean Springs, MS, Sue Carol McKnight of Searcy, AR. and three Brothers, John Boyuka, Jr. of Holly Springs, MS., William Hudson of Columbus, MS., and Richard Lee McKnight of Senatobia, MS.and a host of nieces and nephews.
The service will be at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019, at First Southern Baptist Church, 280 Victoria Road, Byhalia, MS. 38611. Interment at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Holly Springs Funeral Home has charge. In lieu of cut flowers, plants are appreciated or send a donation to First Southern Baptist Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 23, 2019