Rebecca Jane Sawyers
Dyersburg - Rebecca Jane Sawyers went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Dyersburg, Tennessee.
Jane was born in Dyersburg, TN on September 28, 1936. She graduated from Dyersburg High School as valedictorian of her class in 1954. She graduated in retailing and marketing with honors from the University of Alabama in 1958. She was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. After a retailing career in Memphis and then a tenure of teaching at Hutchinson School in Memphis, Jane returned to Dyersburg. Jane loved Dyersburg and her country and always tried to make them better. Her Christian faith was always a part of her life in the church and at home.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, James C. and Elizabeth Sawyers. She is survived by her brothers, James C. Sawyers, Jr. (Pat) and Fred T. Sawyers (Jan); her nieces, Catherine Russell and Shelley Zuschlag (Ray); her nephews, James C. Sawyers III (Carmen) and Jeffrey Sawyers (Rachel); and her great-nephews and nieces, John Thomas Parker, Annie Parker, Noah Sawyers, Carly Sawyers and Stella Sawyers.
Due to the Covid-19, private family graveside services will be held at a later date. Dyersburg Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Samaritan's Purse or to a
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020