Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 761-8000
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Regenia Ann Riggs, 63, went to be with our Lord and Savior on April 19. 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital. She was born 3/24/1956 in Kennett, MO. to Geraldine and Harley Watson. She was married to Jim Riggs on December 6, 1974 in Kennett, MO. Mrs. Riggs was preceded in death by her mother, Geraldine Watson and her mother and father-in-law Charles and Anna Mary Riggs.

She leaves behind her loving husband Jim, her father, Harley (Donna) Watson, son JP and his wife Jessica, brother Dennis (Connie) Watson, grandchildren Trey (Ali) Riggs Lucy and Maebre Riggs, Aaron Jr., and Avron Townsend and her sweet baby, Daisy.

The family will receive guest from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Ave. Memphis, TN 38122 with a memorial service to begin at 2 p.m. the same day. A reception will be held following the service from 3-5 p.m.

We appreciate all the love, prayers and support we have received from you over the last few months.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 23, 2019
