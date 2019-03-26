|
|
Regina Donigian Jones
Bartlett, TN
On Saturday, March 23, 2019, Regina Donigian Jones passed away at the age of 93. Reggie, as she was affectionately known by friends and family was born to Varak and Mary Donigian in Chicago, Il. She is preceded in death by her husband, Milton S. Jones Sr. She is survived by a son Milton Jones Jr, wife Cathy and a daughter, Mary Ely, husband Bob. She leaves a grandson, Jason Ely, wife Leslie, a granddaughter, Cara Sandlin, husband Adam, and a granddaughter Jennifer Jones Swartz, husband Chris. Reggie has 1 great granddaughter, Hanley. She is also survived by her sister-in-laws and many nieces and nephews.
Reggie was a member of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church and later St. Philip Episcopal Church. She was an active member, serving for many years on the Altar Guild at Good Shepherd. She was also an active member with her husband in the Al Chymia Shrine Temple. Loved by all who knew her, Reggie was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. A special thanks is offered to the staff at Hearthside Senior Living with special thanks to her private caregivers.
Services for Reggie will be Thursday, March 28. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 7 PM. at Memphis Funeral Home on North Germantown Pkwy. A funeral service will be at 11:00 with a reception an hour before at St. Philip with burial at Memorial Park on Poplar Ave immediately following the service. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to St. Philip Episcopal Church or
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 26, 2019