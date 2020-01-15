|
|
Reginald Karl Miller
Collierville - Reginald Karl Miller aka Big Pony passed away on January 11, 2020 at the Collierville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Collierville, TN. He was 60 years old. His mother, Annie J. Miller Settle preceded him in death. He leaves his brothers Everett V. Miller of Bartlett, TN, and John Settle Jr. of Killeen, Texas. His aunts Mamie L. Raynor, and Shirley J. Mason both of Memphis, TN. his uncles, Eddie Miller Sr.(Mary), and Eldridge Miller Sr. of Atlanta, Ga.
The family will receive guests on Friday, Jan. 17 2020 from 5-7:00 pm at the Forest Hill Funeral Home: East, 2440 Whitten Rd. Memphis,TN, 901-382-1000.
The memorial services will be Jan. 18, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Magnolia Chapel at Forest Hill East.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020