Reginique L. and Hunter D. Falkner-Brown
Reginique L. & Hunter D. Falkner-Brown

Memphis - Reginique L. Falkner was born in Memphis, Tennessee on May 20, 1986, and passed away peacefully at the age of 34, on October 15, 2020. She worked at Kuehne & Nagel. Reginique is survived by her parents Avice Boone-Bradshaw, Kevin Bradshaw and Reginald Falkner; her siblings Chevenna Davis, Candice Brown, D'Lauren Falkner, Reginald Falkner Jr., Kode Bradshaw, Kobe Bradshaw and Baili Price. She also leaves a fiancée, Cedric T. Jones.

Hunter D. Falkner-Brown was born in Memphis, Tennessee on January 24, 2016. He passed away at the age of 4, on September 24, 2020. Hunter attended Kiddie Kollege. Hunter is survived by his father Harold Brown; and siblings Destiny Watkins and Marree Warmely.

Visitation for Reginique and Hunter will be from 4:00pm to 5:00pm, Friday, October 30, 2020 at Lake Grove M.B. Church, 265 Leath Street, Memphis, TN 38105. Graveside Service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5485 Hacks Cross Rd., Memphis, TN 38125. Arrangements entrusted to E.H. Ford Mortuary Services.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Lake Grove M.B. Church
OCT
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
E. H. Ford Mortuary - MEMPHIS
3390 ELVIS PRESLEY BLVD
Memphis, TN 38116
(901) 345-9558
Memories & Condolences
October 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. My prayers are with you all.
Kimberly Spencer
Friend
