Renard "Ray" Shelby
Renard "Ray" Shelby 85, peacefully transitioned on June 15, 2020.

He was an Airforce Veteran and a retired employee from the City of Memphis. He was a loving husband and father.

Visitation will be held June 27th, 2020 (Saturday) @ 3pm to 6pm at M.J. Edwards Funeral Home 5494 Elvis Presley Blvd. Memphis, TN 38116.

Graveside Services will be held at the Veterans Cemetery 4000 Forest Hill Irene Rd. Memphis, TN 38125 June 30, 2020 (Tuesday) @ 2:00pm.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
June 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of M.J. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc., Whitehaven Chapel
