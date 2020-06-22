Or Copy this URL to Share

Renard "Ray" Shelby



Renard "Ray" Shelby 85, peacefully transitioned on June 15, 2020.



He was an Airforce Veteran and a retired employee from the City of Memphis. He was a loving husband and father.



Visitation will be held June 27th, 2020 (Saturday) @ 3pm to 6pm at M.J. Edwards Funeral Home 5494 Elvis Presley Blvd. Memphis, TN 38116.



Graveside Services will be held at the Veterans Cemetery 4000 Forest Hill Irene Rd. Memphis, TN 38125 June 30, 2020 (Tuesday) @ 2:00pm.









