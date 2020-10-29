1/1
Ressie J. Simmons "Sis" Griffin
Ressie J. "SIS" Simmons Griffin, of Memphis, TN transitioned peacefully on October 23, 2020 at the age of 77 years. She leaves to celebrate her life: Son, Anthony S. Griffin, Jr. (wife Jackie) and Daughter, Yunna L. Griffin Martin (husband Darrell). Brother, James Simmons (wife Margaret) and Sisters, Elgenia Lyles and Annie Simmons. Grandchildren Jodi Govan, Erica Griffin, Kiyanna Griffin, Asia Griffin, Courtney Griffin and Jalen Griffin. She also leaves Uncles Shirley Drane and Tommy Drane. Aunts Otha Burgess (husband Ezra) and Annie Lanier along with many Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, caring neighbors and very dear friends.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
October 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
