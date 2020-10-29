Ressie J. "SIS" Simmons Griffin, of Memphis, TN transitioned peacefully on October 23, 2020 at the age of 77 years. She leaves to celebrate her life: Son, Anthony S. Griffin, Jr. (wife Jackie) and Daughter, Yunna L. Griffin Martin (husband Darrell). Brother, James Simmons (wife Margaret) and Sisters, Elgenia Lyles and Annie Simmons. Grandchildren Jodi Govan, Erica Griffin, Kiyanna Griffin, Asia Griffin, Courtney Griffin and Jalen Griffin. She also leaves Uncles Shirley Drane and Tommy Drane. Aunts Otha Burgess (husband Ezra) and Annie Lanier along with many Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, caring neighbors and very dear friends.