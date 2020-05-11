Ret. MSgt. Joe Bobby Smith
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ret.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ret. MSgt. Joe Bobby Smith Jr.

Joe Bobby Smith Jr. passed away May 7, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Memphis. He was born in Dyersburg, Tennessee on January 16, 1954 to Shirley and Joe Bobby Smith Sr. He was raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In 1973 he joined the U. S. Air Force where he served there and the Air National Guard over 22 years as a weather forecaster. He received a B. S. degree in IT from Christian Brothers University in 2003 and worked several years for Lucent and Avaya as an Engineer. He was a member of what was formerly Raleigh Assembly of God Church on Austin Peay Highway in Memphis.

He is survived by his parents, Shirley and Joe Bobby Smith Sr.; a sister, Karen Denise White (Scott); a brother, Chadwick Smith; two nephews, Gabriel and Johnathan Green; and two great-nephews, Marley and Mason Green, all of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He is survived by an aunt, Sue Sykes (Herbert); two uncles, Ret. Lt Col. Elijah Douglas Sr. (Joyce) and Ret. TSgt. Johnny Douglas Jr. (Jennifer); and a loving host of friends and extended family members.

His wake will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020 at M. J. Edwards Funeral Home, 4445 Stage Road from 10:00 until noon. Due to coronavirus concerns, there will be no funeral. Interment will be at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Forest-Hill Irene Road following the wake.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 11 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Wake
10:00 - 12:00 PM
M.J. Edwards Funeral Home Stage Road
Send Flowers
MAY
14
Interment
West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
M.J. Edwards Funeral Home Stage Road
4445, Stage Road
Memphis, TN 38128
901-791-9700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved