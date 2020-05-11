Ret. MSgt. Joe Bobby Smith Jr.



Joe Bobby Smith Jr. passed away May 7, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Memphis. He was born in Dyersburg, Tennessee on January 16, 1954 to Shirley and Joe Bobby Smith Sr. He was raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In 1973 he joined the U. S. Air Force where he served there and the Air National Guard over 22 years as a weather forecaster. He received a B. S. degree in IT from Christian Brothers University in 2003 and worked several years for Lucent and Avaya as an Engineer. He was a member of what was formerly Raleigh Assembly of God Church on Austin Peay Highway in Memphis.



He is survived by his parents, Shirley and Joe Bobby Smith Sr.; a sister, Karen Denise White (Scott); a brother, Chadwick Smith; two nephews, Gabriel and Johnathan Green; and two great-nephews, Marley and Mason Green, all of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He is survived by an aunt, Sue Sykes (Herbert); two uncles, Ret. Lt Col. Elijah Douglas Sr. (Joyce) and Ret. TSgt. Johnny Douglas Jr. (Jennifer); and a loving host of friends and extended family members.



His wake will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020 at M. J. Edwards Funeral Home, 4445 Stage Road from 10:00 until noon. Due to coronavirus concerns, there will be no funeral. Interment will be at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Forest-Hill Irene Road following the wake.









