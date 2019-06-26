|
Reuben Rodda 'Bubba' Davis, Jr.
Memphis - Reuben Rodda 'Bubba' Davis, Jr.,85, passed away on June 4, 2019. He was born on January 7, 1934 in Memphis, Tennessee to the late Reuben Rodda Davis, Sr. and Jessie Lee Loggins Davis. Preceding him in death were his sisters Lillie C. Davis, Bernice Davis Spratlen, and Ernestine Davis Adams.
Reuben matriculated through the Memphis City School system and graduated from Manassas High School in 1952, where he served as the president of the Student Council. Thereafter Reuben enrolled at Tennessee State University (formerly Tennessee A&I State University) in Nashville, TN, and in 1956 he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Physics, with distinction. During Reuben's matriculation at TSU, he was initiated into Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., through the Beta Omicron Chapter, and in 1955, served as the chapter president. Upon graduation, Reuben was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force Reserve.
Reuben began his professional career as a research physicist at North American Aviation in Los Angeles, California, where he played an instrumental role in the design and development of Saturn V, a liquid-fuel expendable rocket used to deploy NASA's Apollo Spacecraft. Thereafter, Reuben received his aircraft navigator's wings at Ellington Air Force Base near Houston, Texas and later transferred to Mather Air Force Base near Sacramento, California for advanced high speed navigation, reconnaissance, and strategic bombing training. In 1976, Reuben earned a Master of Business Administration, summa cum laude, from the University of New Orleans in New Orleans, Louisiana. Armed with Bachelor of Science and Master of Business Administration degrees, Reuben accepted a position with Martin Marietta in Colorado Springs, Colorado where he worked until he retired in 1994.
Bubba leaves to cherish his memory his sister, Gertrude Davis Scruggs, nieces Kaye Adams Browne, D.D.S. (Edward III), Rhoda Scruggs Jordan, J.D.; nephews Brother David R. Scruggs, J.D., Brother Tony T. Spratlen, Brother Clifton D. Jordan II, Edward W. Browne, IV, and Evan W. Browne; brother-in-law Harold H. Adams and a host of cousins and other relatives.
Committal services will be held at 11:00 a.m. July 1, 2019 at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 26, 2019