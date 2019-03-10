|
Rex Allen Morgan
Indianola, MS
Funeral services for Rex Allen Morgan, 80, of Indianola will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, March 11 at First United Methodist Church in Indianola. Interment will follow at Indianola City Cemetery under the direction of Boone Funeral Home, Indianola. Prior to the service a visitation will be held from 12:30-2:00 p.m. at the church. He died at home after a brief illness.
A native of Sunflower, Mississippi, Mr. Morgan graduated from Ruleville High School and from Mississippi State University where he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Noel Morgan and Ruby Williamson Morgan and sisters, LaFrances Morgan Hargett and Tiny Morgan Oglesby. Rex is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Dale Munn Morgan, daughter, Tara Morgan Guenther (Mark) of Memphis, son, Allen Morgan (Theresa) of Sunflower, daughter, Munni Morgan Hall of Memphis and son, Jeff Morgan (Anne) of Cleveland. Others are grandchildren, Stewart Guenther (Rachel), Anne Morgan Guenther Miller (Sebron), Jeff Guenther and Mason Hall all of Memphis; Maribeth Morgan and Rex Allen Morgan of Sunflower and Jake Morgan of Cleveland. Other survivors are siblings, Noel Morgan (Vicki), Scarlotte Morgan Pittman (Crymes), Duke Morgan (Jane), Gaye Morgan Black and brother-in-laws, Joe Oglesby and Russell Black.
First and foremost in his life were his love of God and his family. As a lifelong Methodist, Rex served in many leadership roles throughout the years in First United Methodist Church.
He was a passionate farmer, beginning his career with his mother, and his brothers on family land in Sunflower County and later with his sons. Always wanting to improve the Delta and its land, he was quite active on numerous agri-business boards.
An avid proponent of water management concerned about preserving water resources for the generations to come, he served faithfully on The Yazoo Mississippi Delta Joint Water Management Board of Commissioners from its inception.
Perhaps he was most proud of being instrumental in the founding of Farmers Grain Terminal where he had served as chairman of the board for the past 27 years.
Other board chairmanships included Mississippi Rice Production, The Rice Foundation and USA Rice Foundation. He served on numerous committees of Delta Council throughout the years as well as of The National Cotton Council and Delta Electric for over 40 years.
Morgan along with others founded WXVT Television Station in Greenville, Delta Western in Indianola and Valley Chemical Company. He was a past board member of Indianola Academy and was a member of the Indianola Rotary Club.
Pallbearers will be Mark Guenther, Stewart Guenther, Jeff Guenther, Sebron Miller, Mason Hall, Rex Allen Morgan and Jake Morgan. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Swartz Ward Rose Sunday School Class.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be sent to First United Methodist Church, 205 Second Street, Indianola, Mississippi 38751 or to the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 10, 2019