Rex Medlin
Hughes, AR - Rex Medlin, 69, of Earle, Arkansas, died on March 14, 2020. Rex was born in Hughes, Arkansas on November 22, 1950, to the late William Robert & Elizabeth Ruth Medlin. He graduated from Holly Springs High School in Mississippi and then obtained his bachelor's degree from Middle Tennessee State University. He was a bank manager for a short time but spent most of his career as an insurance agent.
Mr. Medlin is survived by his son Rex Medlin, Jr. and his wife Lana of Conway, Arkansas; daughter Jami Medlin of Ozark, Arkansas; grandchildren Lexi Medlin, Joseph Melton and Noah Melton; and Carole Myers.
Family and friends will gather on Saturday, March 21 from 1:00 p.m. until a celebration of Rex's life begins at 2:00 p.m. all at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Rex's honor may be sent to . Online condolences and directions may found through www.memphisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020