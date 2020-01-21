|
R.H. Allen
Eads - On Saturday, January 18, 2020, R.H. "Al" Allen passed away at age 83. R.H., son of the late Tom Allen and Odell Cheek Allen, was born June 14, 1936, in Oak Grove, Louisiana. At an early age, he professed his faith in Jesus Christ at Clarks Baptist Church in Clarks, Louisiana. He enlisted in the Army in 1954. And in 1956, he married his high school sweetheart, Wanda Brady, in Monroe, Louisiana. Upon his discharge from the Army, he began his 37-year career in paperboard packaging design, garnering multiple national awards and patents. He was a strong supporter of missions by driving the church bus for the youth groups and for men's mission trips across the US. He was an avid golfer, loved to garden, enjoyed birdwatching and woodworking. But most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He was also a longtime member of Germantown Baptist Church, where he was ordained and served as a deacon, and was a current member of First Baptist Church Hickory Withe until his passing.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Wanda Brady Allen; his son, Randy Allen and wife Sandi; his daughter Aronda Allen Thetford and husband John; his grandchildren Daniel Allen and wife Jennifer, Eric Allen and wife Laura, Alaina Thetford, and John Thetford II and wife Courtney; two great grandchildren, Elijah Allen and Ethan Allen, with a third, Charleigh Thetford, on the way; a brother-in-law, Dr. John Brady and wife Denise; several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Earline Allen Eason and Betty Allen Ballard.
Funeral services will be Friday, January 24, 2020, at First Baptist Church Hickory Withe, 17675 Hwy 196, Eads, TN 38028. Visitation will be from 9:00-10:00am. Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:00am, with burial to follow at Memorial Park Southwoods on Hacks Cross Road.
The family requests all memorials be directed to: First Baptist Church Hickory Withe Children's Building Fund.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020