Richard A. Reid
Blytheville, AR - Richard A. Reid, 87, of Blytheville passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Gosnell Therapy and Living Center.
Richard was born in Blytheville to Max B. and Patsy N. Reid. He graduated from Blytheville High School and graduated from the University of Arkansas with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He acquired his Juris Doctor Degree from the University of Arkansas School of Law at Fayetteville. While at the University, he was a member of Kappa Sigma social fraternity, member of ODK Honor Society and Delta Theta Phi law fraternity. While in law school, he served on law review staff and was president of the Student Bar Association and lettered three years in tennis.
He served his country with honor in the United States Army and served two years of active duty with Judge Advocate Generals Corps, acquiring the grade of Captain.
After his father's death in 1959, Richard returned to Blytheville and entered the law firm established by his father in the 1920s now known as Reid, Burge, Prevallet and Coleman. On February 21, 1961, he married his wife of 58 years, Lue Owens Reid.
Richard was a member of the Blytheville, Northeast Arkansas, Arkansas and American Bar Associations as well as being a member of the Commercial Law League of America. He served on various committees of the Arkansas Bar Association in the past including the Judicial Nominations Committee, Professional Ethics and Grievances Committee, the Bar Association's Task Force on Lawyers Admission and Discipline, as well as the Arkansas Bar Association's Unauthorized Practice of Law Task Force Committee.
Richard was admitted to practice before all Arkansas courts, Federal District Court of Arkansas, 8th Circuit Court of Appeals, U.S. Supreme Court, U.S. Tax Court and the United States Court of Military Appeals. He was appointed as Special Justice to the Arkansas Supreme Court for two cases by then Governor Dale Bumpers and was appointed Special Chief Justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court by then Governor Bill Clinton, writing the majority opinion.
In 1991, he was appointed to the Arkansas Supreme Courts Committee on Professional Conduct, serving twice as chairman. He was honored for the longest term of anyone on record which was 14 years.
In 2014, Richard was honored by the Second Judicial District as outstanding volunteers for Legal Aid of Arkansas.
He was a member of First Baptist Church where he was ordained as a Deacon in the church and served as Vice Chairman. Richard would substitute the adult men's Sunday school classes and served as Chairman of the Personnel Committee and various other committees within the church. He served two different times as a board member of Blytheville Chamber of Commerce and served as Second Vice President. He was also a past president of Blytheville Noon Lion's Club and the past president of Blytheville YMCA for which he was still a trustee. He also served for many years as a member and chairman of the Blytheville City Planning Commission.
He served as attorney for the incorporation of the City of Gosnell, Arkansas in 1968 and was its city judge since its city court was started.
He was elected in the 1984 term as a trustee of Mississippi County Community College (now Arkansas Northeastern College), having served as a vice chairman and chairman. Richard served as attorney on incorporation of Suns Booster Club for the college. He served on the board from 1984-2003. Richard was honored for his 18 years of service by renaming the perimeter road, previously named College Drive, to Richard A. Reid College Drive.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Gregory Reid; and sister, Maxine Reid Rector.
Richard leaves his wife Lue Owens Reid; two sons, Steven Reid of Memphis and Richard Reid, Jr. and his wife Barbara of Jacksonville, Florida; and brother, Jere N. Reid of Memphis.
The family requests memorials be made to the ANC Foundation, Attn: Rachel Gifford, 2501 South Division Street, Blytheville, Arkansas, 72315, or to the First Baptist Church in Blytheville, Arkansas. Cobb Funeral Home in Blytheville, Arkansas was in charge of all arrangements.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 6, 2019