Richard Alan Davis
1966 - 2020
Richard Alan Davis

Collierville - Richard Alan Davis, age 53, of Collierville, died Thursday evening June 11, 2020, at his mother's home in Lakeland, TN.

He was born December 30, 1966, in Memphis, TN, son of Betty Evans Davis and the late Roy R. Davis. He graduated from White Station High School in 1985 and then received both a Bachelors's and a Master's Degree from the University of Memphis. From 1985 to 1999 he was a police officer with the Memphis Police Department. He was an auditor for the Shelby County government until his illness. He was Officer of the Year for his precinct in 1994. He enjoyed bowling, bowling in the Cordova Bowling League and he also enjoyed deer hunting. Richard had a special love for his daughter Olivia.

Mr. Davis is survived by his mother, Betty J. Davis of Lakeland; a daughter Olivia R. Davis of Collierville; a brother John R. Davis of Collierville and his girlfriend J. Lynn Combs of Adamsville, TN.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roy R. Davis.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday, June 15, 2020, at St. Patrick's Presbyterian Church, 710 West White Road in Collierville, TN with Reverend Jim Holland officiating. Burial will follow at 5:00 PM at the Milledgeville Cemetery in Milledgeville, TN.

The family will receive friends at St. Patrick's from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Monday.

Shackelford Funeral Directors

Henderson, TN

731-989-2421




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
