Richard Allen Boston
Richard Allen Boston, 73, passed away September 3, 2020 in Memphis, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Richard Boston and Arbelle Tharnish Boston. Mr. Boston was a graduate of Catholic High School and attended Memphis State University before enlisting in the United States Marine Corp. Honored to serve, he was a true American patriot who loved his country. He was raised in a Christian home and spent his life as a devout Catholic.
Mr. Boston worked for Mutual of Omaha before settling into his career in Senior Management with Federal Express. There he received many accolades and awards for his superior leadership ability, including the distinguished "5 Star Award" multiple times.
Mr. Boston had a passion for sports as a player as well as a spectator. As a young man, he competed in football and baseball and was subsequently inducted into the Memphis Amateur Sports Hall of Fame in 2005. He was an avid fan of all Memphis Tigers sports. During his retirement, he continued his love of baseball umpiring for Game Day Park and TSSAA. He could also be found on the golf course in his free time, with a son-in-law or a few buddies, or both.
Mr. Boston enjoyed spending time with his family and spent countless hours encouraging and supporting them. Their happiness and success was his top priority in life. He is survived by Janis Boston, their four daughters and spouses, Leigh and Phillip Cummings, Jill and Kurt Wagner, Karen and Darin Butler, and Susan and Jaden McCracken, 15 grandchildren - Abby, Catherine, Holden, Ryan (Cummings); Elizabeth, Emma, Mary Claire, Julia (Wagner); Charlotte, Parker, Gray (Butler); and Jack, Evelyn, Anniston, Ellington (Dluhos/McCracken), sister and brother-in-law Tammy and Ricky Raines, and sister Patsy Barrett.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 15th at St. Ann Catholic Church, 6529 Stage Road, Bartlett, TN at 11 AM with a service at 12 PM. Interment to follow at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 4000 Forest Hill Irene, Memphis, TN.
In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate donations to the Wounded Warrior Project
or memorial tributes to the family for funeral expenses, which may be sent to Venmo. JillWagner23