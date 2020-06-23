Richard Anthony "Tony" Jenkins
Richard Anthony "Tony"Jenkins, age 58 passed away on Saturday June 20, 2020. Richard was born June 4, 1962 in Memphis, Tennessee.He was preceded in death by his father, Rupert Wilton Jenkins; a sister, Rebecca Joan Jenkins, and a brother, Ronald Allen Jenkins. Called to serve the Lord at an early age, he pursued an ecclesiastical education. He was a graduate of Union University, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, and received his Ph.D. from Duke University in American Religious History. For several years he taught at Hood Theological Seminary in Salisbury, NC. As he was able, he taught young adult Sunday School classes within his church.
Richard Anthony "Tony" Jenkins is survived by his wife of nearly 37 years, Pamela McCormick Jenkins; son, Richard William Jenkins (wife Casey) of Memphis and daughter Kaitlyn Olivia Jenkins of Little Rock, AR; his mother, Bernice Jenkins of Gadsen, AL; 4 sisters, Patsy Jones (Howard) of Memphis, Janet Bain of Bruce, Ms, Betty Rogers (Michael) of Gadsen, AL, and Renee' Ragon (Joe) of Milan, TN; a host of nieces & nephews. He was also Papa to his granddaughter, Jillian Jenkins.Tony's visitation will be on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 12:00 noon until 1:45 PM with services starting at 2:00 pm at Second Baptist Church, 4680 Walnut Grove Road, Memphis, Tennessee 38117. His interment will occur following the services at Memphis Memory Gardens, 6444 Raleigh Lagrange Road, Memphis, Tennessee 38134. In lieu of flowers, please send any memorials to Second Baptist Church or The Memphis Union Mission. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FamilyFuneralMemphis.com for the Jenkins family.
Richard Anthony "Tony"Jenkins, age 58 passed away on Saturday June 20, 2020. Richard was born June 4, 1962 in Memphis, Tennessee.He was preceded in death by his father, Rupert Wilton Jenkins; a sister, Rebecca Joan Jenkins, and a brother, Ronald Allen Jenkins. Called to serve the Lord at an early age, he pursued an ecclesiastical education. He was a graduate of Union University, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, and received his Ph.D. from Duke University in American Religious History. For several years he taught at Hood Theological Seminary in Salisbury, NC. As he was able, he taught young adult Sunday School classes within his church.
Richard Anthony "Tony" Jenkins is survived by his wife of nearly 37 years, Pamela McCormick Jenkins; son, Richard William Jenkins (wife Casey) of Memphis and daughter Kaitlyn Olivia Jenkins of Little Rock, AR; his mother, Bernice Jenkins of Gadsen, AL; 4 sisters, Patsy Jones (Howard) of Memphis, Janet Bain of Bruce, Ms, Betty Rogers (Michael) of Gadsen, AL, and Renee' Ragon (Joe) of Milan, TN; a host of nieces & nephews. He was also Papa to his granddaughter, Jillian Jenkins.Tony's visitation will be on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 12:00 noon until 1:45 PM with services starting at 2:00 pm at Second Baptist Church, 4680 Walnut Grove Road, Memphis, Tennessee 38117. His interment will occur following the services at Memphis Memory Gardens, 6444 Raleigh Lagrange Road, Memphis, Tennessee 38134. In lieu of flowers, please send any memorials to Second Baptist Church or The Memphis Union Mission. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FamilyFuneralMemphis.com for the Jenkins family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.