Richard B. Patterson
Memphis, TN
Richard B. Patterson, 74, of Memphis, passed away peacefully at Baptist Memorial Hospital on April 5, 2019, with his wife Carolyn by his side. Rick was born on June 10, 1944 in Oak Ridge, TN, where his chemical engineer father worked on the Manhattan Project during World War II. He grew up in Rochester, NY and graduated high school from the Harley School before earning a bachelor's degree from Baldwin-Wallace College in Berea, OH.
Rick worked as a graphic arts salesman for the Eastman Kodak Company for more than 25 years, moving from Cleveland, OH to Simi Valley, CA to Naperville, IL before settling permanently in Memphis in 1992. After Kodak, he held positions with Xerox and Fujifilm before retiring from sales. For the last 10 years of his life, Rick drove a school bus, most recently for Durham School Services.
Rick faced the world with a smile, which may have been why he kept his teeth so white. He loved meeting new people and reconnecting with old friends. While he sometimes complained that children were too noisy, he spent most of his adult life volunteering with children or working around them as a school bus driver. For many years, he was a volunteer umpire in the Naperville Little League, an avocation he took on with the seriousness of a major league umpire.
An avid golfer, Rick belonged to TPC Southwind for 27 years, and enjoyed a regular game and comradery with the mens' group there. His love for the game never abated, even as his swing got shorter and scores higher, and he eagerly awaited the World Golf Championships coming to TPC Southwind this summer.
After some years in the wilderness, Rick renewed his Christian faith in the later years of his life and became a member at St. George's Episcopal Church in Germantown, eventually joining its vestry and serving as senior warden. He enjoyed the fellowship of the St. George's congregation and thrived under the spiritual guidance of Rector Dorothy Sanders Wells.
Rick is survived by his wife, Carolyn Martin; two sons, Brett Patterson (Andrea) and Matthew Patterson (Jennifer); four grandchildren: Lillian, Ava, Cole and Calvin; and two siblings: John Patterson and Patricia Woods. Rick was preceded in death by his wife Cynthia Wooten Patterson.
Rick and his family would like to thank the nurses on the Myelosuppression Unit at Baptist Memorial Hospital for comforting him during his illness and performing their difficult jobs with grace, compassion and skill.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 7, 2019