Richard Barnes
Memphis, TN
Richard W. Barnes, 94, of Memphis, passed away on Sunday, April 29, 2019. He was born on October 2, 1924 in Camden, Arkansas. He served for six years in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He went on to work and retire from Memphis City Government in 1984 from the personal dept. He later worked at the Shelby County Library at Poplar and White Station. Richard was an accomplished pianist and loved the Memphis Symphony Orchestra. He was preceded in death by his wife Marjorie, two sons, Richard and Craig Barnes, and two siblings, Tel Davis and Oscar Barnes. Richard is survived by his son Mark Barnes, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, brother Glen Barnes and his close friends, Linda Tremayne and Peter Pauciello. He will be remembered as a kind, gentle man and will be missed greatly. The family requests memorial contributions to be made in Richard's name to either the Memphis Symphony Orchestra or the Alzheimer's foundation.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 30, 2019